Danny Duarte has been charged with Injury to a Child in connection to the death of his girlfriend’s 5-year-old daugther.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man was arrested for Injury to Child after a 5-year-old died this week.

Danny Duarte, 37, of Abilene was arrested Thursday for Injury to a Child in connection to the incident involving his girlfriend’s 5-year-old daughter.

Police say Duarte was watching the child alone in a home on the 2300 block of Mockingbird Lane Sunday when he called 9-1-1 to report she was not breathing.

First responders found the child unconscious and in distress. After being evaluated in Abilene, the child was rushed to Cook Children’s Medical Center due to the severity of her injuries. She then died a few days later.

Duarte was arrested in Ft. Worth with the help of Fort Worth Police, the Federal Bureau of

Investigations, Stephenville Police, the Abilene Surveillance, Apprehension and Tactics Team and Major Investigations.

Further charges are pending once he is extradited back to Abilene.