KNOX COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man has confessed to a cold case murder and revealed where a missing person’s remains have been concealed for the past 8 years.

Michael Macias, 35, was booked into the Taylor County Jail for a Murder warrant issued out of Knox County Thursday in connection to the cold case crime.

A press release from the Texas Rangers reveals that earlier in the day, Macias “had confessed to the murder of that missing person and told authorities the location where the person’s remains were concealed for eight years.”

Investigators were able to corroborate the information and then make the arrest.

The skeletal remains were found on a property in Munday, Texas, in August 2023.

DNA testing is still pending, but Rangers have been in contact with the family of this missing person and are choosing not to release their identity at this time.

Macias remains held in the Taylor County Jail on a $300,000 bond.