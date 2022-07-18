ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene suspect accused of shooting and killing a man during a robbery near Little Elm Condominiums in 2020 has been found guilty of Murder.

A jury found Javeeontae Markel I’kee Evans guilty of Murder Friday night, five days after his Capital Murder trial began in Taylor County’s 104th district court in connection the death of Jaden Hernandez, 19.

Evans was not convicted of the Capital Murder charge. His punishment for Murder will be issued in around 45 days after a pre-sentencing investigating.

Hernandez was shot and killed near Little Elm Condominiums on Ruidosa Avenue in January 2020. He was found lying dead in the parking lot of the apartment complex.

An arrest report states Evans told police he set up Hernandez to rob him at gunpoint, then shot him after demanding he hand over his bag.

Evans says he then took the bag, which contained Hernandez’s wallet and phone.

Evans was awaiting trial in jail on bonds totaling $275,000.