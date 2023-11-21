ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man who was heard raping a victim during 30 minutes of chilling audio recordings from her phone has been sentenced to 4 years in prison for the crime.

Ethan Carlile received his 4-year prison sentence Monday following a pre-sentencing investigation that took place after he was convicted for Aggravated Assault in connection to the crime last month.

Court documents detail the case that led Carlile’s arrest, stating he’s accused of sexually assaulting a former co-worker who went to his apartment one night in September of 2017.

The victim told police she had received a message from Ethan asking if she wanted to hang out, and she agreed because she thought she was talking to a different Ethan, but when she arrived and realized it was Carlile, she was “embarrassed by the confusion and didn’t say anything”, eventually going inside, according to the documents.

The documents state she then had a drink and took 3-4 muscle relaxers before passing out while watching a movie.

Once she woke up, the documents state she noticed her pants were around her ankles and there was other evidence of sexual assault on her body and the floor.

The last thing she heard before leaving was Ethan apologizing and telling her that “he thought she knew what she was doing and that he didn’t realize she didn’t know,” according to the documents.

When going through her phone the next morning, the victim found 2 audio recordings she didn’t recognize. The documents state the victim heard herself saying “no please stop” in these recordings.

Detectives were later able to recover nearly 30 minutes of audio from the recordings, and the entire time, the victim can be heard saying “no, stop, please stop, ow it hurts, Ethan stop”.

The documents state a male, presumably Carlile, was heard in the background at one point talking to a 3rd party, saying “I’m sorry. I don’t know what I am doing, you need to get up here.”

Police believe Carlile created these recordings with his phone thinking his phone was the victim’s.

Carlile was brought in for questioning and the documents state he initially denied having sexual contact with the victim then changed his story and said there was brief sexual contact but “he did not hear the victim tell him no once”.

A search warrant was executed on Carlile’s phone and police were able to recover data they believe is related to the investigation.

In addition to the 4 year prison sentence, Carlile was also ordered to register as a sex offender.