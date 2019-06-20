Abilene man indicted for child porn, sexually assaulting 4-year-old child

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man accused of distributing child pornography and sexually abusing a young child has been indicted.

A Taylor County Grand Jury indicted Jordan Hickox-Kistler, 24, for Possession of Child Pornography with Intent to Promote, Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child.

A search warrant was executed at Hickox-Kistler’s apartment in south Abilene after, “an investigation revealed he was using a social media application to share multiple images of child pornography,“according to a press release.

Court documents state that during an interview, Hickox-Kistler also admitted to having inappropriate sexual contact with a 4-year-old child.

This child was able to corroborate these claims and said Hickox-Kistler told her, “it was a secret for just them,” according to the documents.

Hickox-Kistler is being held in jail on bonds totaling $76,000.