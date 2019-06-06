Abilene man indicted for child pornography charge

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - An Abilene man has been indicted for child pornography.

Jeffrey Tatum, 32, was indicted Thursday for Promotion of Child Pornography,

"Electronic evidence was recovered at the scene and detectives interviewed the suspect in this case who admitted to possessing and sharing child pornography via the internet," according to police.

Court documents reveal he was using a file sharing service to view pornography of a 3-to-4-year-old child.

No additional information has been released.