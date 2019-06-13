Abilene man indicted for child sex crime says he ‘will be viewed as a monster’

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man who says he ‘will be viewed as a monster’ has been indicted for a child sex crime.

Michael Rowley, 33, has been indicted for Sexual Assault of a Child in connection to the incident, which happened in March 2017.

Court documents state that in June 2018, Rowley confessed to the mother of a teen girl that he had sex with her during Spring Break of the previous year. He then threatened to kill himself.

While the teen was at the Child Advocacy Center waiting to interview with a detective, the documents state she received a call from Rowley, who said, “he made a mistake after ‘playing off his emotions’ and now was going to be viewed as a monster.”

The teen told police Rowley engaged her in multiple sex acts over the period of one month beginning in March 2017, when she was only 15-years-old.

Rowley was released from jail after posting a $100,000 bond.