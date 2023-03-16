Mario Valerio has been indicted on one count of murder.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man has been indicted for murder after a victim was killed by blunt force trauma earlier this year.

Mario Valerio was indicted on one count of Murder, one count of Aggravated Assault, and one count of Possession of Methamphetamine Thursday in connection to the incident that happened at home on North Bowie Drive January 2.

A press release from police reveal Valerio is accused of fleeing the scene of a family disturbance at the home that left Bruce Alan Payne, Jr., 35, with a blunt force trauma injury and a female victim with minor injuries.

Payne later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital and Valerio was arrested near the scene of the initial disturbance without incident.

