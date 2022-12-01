Marco Ramos has been indicted in connection to a 2005 murder in Abilene.

Marco Ramos was indicted by a Taylor County Grand Jury Wednesday for Murder in connection to the death of Bobby Beck.

Beck was stabbed to death during an altercation on the 1900 block of N 5th Street on April 9, 2005.

Court documents reveal a car followed a group of females to the house after they went to a gas station that day, and two suspects got out of the vehicle and started a fight with a man who was standing in the yard of the N 5th Street house.

The documents state Beck then came out and joined the altercation, getting stabbed several times in the chest and back. He was taken to Hendrick Medical Center, where he later died of his injuries, and the suspects fled the scene.

DNA swabs taken from the scene of the crime finally came back with a hit to Marco Ramos in May 2022.

No further information, including the identity of the second suspect, has been released.