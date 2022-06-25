A man was shot and killed near an Abilene bar overnight.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man was killed in a shooting overnight.

David Height III, 27, of Abilene died at the hospital following the shooting, which took place on the 2400 block of S 7th Street across the street from a bar around 1:50 a.m. Saturday.

Police are investigating this incident as a homicide, but no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on this fatal shooting is asked to contact the Abilene Police Department at (325)673-8331 or Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325)676-8477.

No further information was released.