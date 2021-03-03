Abilene man on probation for child sex crime admits to having sex with dog ‘approximately a dozen times’

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man on probation for a child sex crime was arrested once again after admitting to having sex with his dog “approximately a dozen times.”

Casey Chambers, 52, was taken into custody Tuesday for Bestiality then released after posting a $10,000 bond.

Court documents reveal a probation department therapist came forward in January and told Police Chambers, “had admitted to her that he had sexual contact with an animal under his care.”

During an interview with police later that week, Chambers confirmed his confession, saying he engaged in sexual activity with his dog, “approximately a dozen times between June 2020 and November 2020.”

Chambers was previously arrested in February 2020 for Indecency with a Child. He pleaded guilty to that charge in April and received a 5-year probation sentence.