ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene suspect accused of shooting and killing a man during a robbery near Little Elm Condominiums in 2020 is on trial for Capital Murder.

The Capital Murder trial for Javeeontae Markel I’kee Evans began in Taylor County’s 104th district court with opening statements Tuesday in connection the death of Jaden Hernandez, 19.

Hernandez was shot and killed near Little Elm Condominiums on Ruidosa Avenue in January 2020. He was found lying dead in the parking lot of the apartment complex.

An arrest report states Evans told police he set up Hernandez to rob him at gunpoint, then shot him after demanding he hand over his bag.

Evans says he then took the bag, which contained Hernandez’s wallet and phone.

Evans was awaiting trial in jail on bonds totaling $275,000.