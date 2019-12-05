Abilene man out on bond for child sex crime arrested for child pornography

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man who was out of jail on bond for a child sex crime has been arrested for child pornography.

Irvin Beaver, 41, was taken into custody Wednesday morning for Possession of Child Pornography with Intent to Promote.

An arrest report states Beaver, “admitted to having distributed child pornography,” after a search warrant was executed at his residence.

Beaver was charged with Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child for an unrelated incident in 2015. He posted bond a few months after this arrest and has been waiting for his case to go to trial ever since.

His current bond for the child pornography charge is set at $15,000.

