Abilene man pleads guilty to killing woman with cleaver, burying remains under home

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man has pleaded guilty to killing a woman with a cleaver then burying her remains under his home.

Timothy Dwelle, 60, gave an open plea to Murder Thursday for the death of Patricia Ford, whose remains were found under Dwelle’s home in 2018, two years after she went missing.

A recorded conversation with Dwelle containing a confession of murder was provided to detectives by Ford’s daughter.

It is unclear what exact date the murder took place, but court documents believe it to have occurred on or around September 8, 2016.

In the recording, Dwelle admitted to murdering Ford with a cleaver, according to the documents.

Dwelle will receive his punishment on September 24 after a pre-sentencing investigation.

