Abilene man pleads guilty to sports bar murder

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A suspect has pleaded guilty to shooting and killing a man at an Abilene sports bar in January.

Eusabio Jose Perez, Jr., 21, pleaded guilty to Murder Friday for the death of Adrian Jasso, 27.

A judge will decide Perez’s punishment after a pre-sentencing investigation, which typically takes around 45 days to complete.

Court documents state investigators arrived at MC Sports Bar on the 4000 block on N 1st Street in the early morning hours of January 20 and found Jasso suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

Investigators learned Perez had been involved in a large fight at the bar, was asked to leave, then went to his car, retrieved a handgun, and fired into the bar’s front glass door, hitting Jasso, who was just inside.

Perez fled the scene in a dark SUV and the documents state while the investigation was underway, Abilene police received a call regarding shots fired on the 900 block of N Bowie Street.

When officers arrived at that scene, they identified the home involved and saw a dark SUV parked out front.

Perez and three other suspects were then contacted in regards to the shots fired, and the documents state Perez came outside with his hands up, claimed he had a gun, and complied with the officer’s requests until they were able to take him into custody.

“While on scene, officers observed spent shell casings on the ground in the street that matched the same caliber as those seized at . . . MC Sports Bar,” the documents reveal.

Officers obtained a search warrant that allowed them to seize clothing, spent shell casings, a broken handgun grip, and the magazine for a firearm from the home on N Bowie Street.

BigCountryHomepage will provide updates when Perez receives his sentence. Check back for the latest information.