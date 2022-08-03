TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man has been sentenced to serve 10 years in prison for an intoxicated manslaughter crash after a night of drinking at a local gentleman’s club.

Kevin Holt received his 10 year sentence Wednesday after giving an open plea to Intoxicated Manslaughter in connection to the death of Joshua Sanders, 35, in November 2019.

Court documents state both Holt and Sanders were found wearing wristbands from Jaguar’s Club in Tye when Holt crashed into a concrete barrier off I-20.

Holt’s wife told police he called her to argue before the crash and sounded intoxicated, saying he was at Flying J’s across from Jaguar’s, according to the documents.

