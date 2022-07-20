Alen Cooper has been sentenced to serve 210 months in prison.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man has been sentenced to serve 210 months in federal prison for child pornography.

Alden Brent Cooper, 37, received the federal prison sentence earlier this month for Knowingly Receiving or Distributing Child Pornography in connection to an investigation that began in April 2021.

Court documents state the investigation against Cooper took place after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a tip he could be involved in child pornography.

A search warrant was then executed at Cooper’s residence, where several devices were seized into evidence.

Additional charges against Cooper are pending.

The Abilene Police Department, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety Investigation Division, and the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office are all assisting in the investigation against Cooper.