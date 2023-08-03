**WARNING – GRAPHIC CONTENT: Some readers may find the details of this crime disturbing. Please read at your own discretion.**

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to murder for killing his infant daughter while trying to muffle her screams.

Raymond Medina gave his guilty plea to a felony Murder charge Thursday and received the 30-year prison sentence in connection to the death of his 8-week-old daughter in June.

Court documents state Medina admitted to being “too aggressive” when he tried to get the baby to stop crying.

Abilene man arrested for murder of infant daughter days before Father’s Day

When interviewed by police, he admitted that when she started crying, he forced her facedown onto the couch and covered her with a pillow while he spanked her, in an attempt to “muffle her screams”, according to the documents.

The documents state Medina admitted to putting the pillow over her head 5-6 times and also squeezed her sides and grabbed the back of her head.

Autopsy results of the 8-week-old infant showed signs of abuse, including “skull fractures caused by blunt force trauma, a large contusion on the head caused by multiple blunt force impacts, and broken ribs that were not consistent with CPR.”

Medina was awaiting his day in court while being held in the Taylor County Jail on bonds totaling more than $2,100,000 for the Murder charge and a Motion to Revoke Probation.