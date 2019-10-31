Abilene man sentenced to 30 years for robbing 10 victims during poker game

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – One of four Abilene men accused of using firearms to take thousands of dollars from victims playing a poker game has been sentenced for the crime.

Chazsman Small received a 30-year-sentence Thursday for Aggravated Robbery and Robbery.

Small and three other suspects, Jamar Sims, Michael Payne, and Douglas Sims, were all arrested in connection to an incident that happened at a poker game taking place inside a building on the 3800 block of Stewart Road on October 4, 2017.

A search warrant states Douglas Sims, who is a regular at these late-night poker games, was in attendance the night the robbery occurred.

Witnesses told police he was exhibiting odd behavior, such as showing up early, counting all the chips on the table, buying back into larger pots, leaving to make phones calls, cashing out early, and constantly text messaging, according to the warrant.

30 minutes before 3 men carrying an assault rifle, a handgun, and a revolver entered the building and robbed the victims, the warrant states Douglas Sims was caught on camera sending a text message then cashing out.

Around $8,000 in cash, including two bank bags, as well as cell phones, and a DVR was stolen during the robbery, according to the warrant, which states the suspects left one DVR, allowing police to review surveillance video of the crime. This video shows a fourth suspect waiting in a vehicle outside.

During the subsequent investigation, 2 of the armed suspects who went into the building during the robbery were identified as Jamar Sims and Michael Payne, according to the warrant. Chazsman Small was also identified as the driver of the vehicle.

Both Sims’ and Payne are still waiting for their cases to go through the court system.

Latest Posts: