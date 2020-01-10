Abilene man sentenced to 40 years for sexually abusing multiple children

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man has been sentenced to 40 years for sexually abusing multiple children.

Michael Grubb, 36, received his 40-year sentence Thursday from the same jury who was set to hear his trial earlier this week.

Grubb pleased guilty to Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child before the trial began Tuesday.

Grubb is accused of sexually abusing two girls under the age of 14 that were known to him.

He later admitted during a recorded confession to touching the girls inappropriately for approximately five years, court documents reveal.

