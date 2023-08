Christopher Norris has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for a child sex crime.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man has been sentenced to serve 40 years in prison for a child sex crime.

Christopher Norris received the 40-year-sentence after pleading guilty to Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child in Taylor County Friday.

Court documents state that police detained Norris at his home in December 2020, and during subsequent questioning, he “confessed to sexual abuse of a young child.”

No further information has been released.