Abilene man sentenced to 5 years in prison for child sex crime

Brandon Kmiec has been sentenced to serve 5 years in prison for a child sex crime.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man has been sentenced to serve 5 years in prison for a child sex crime.

Brandon Kmiec receive the 5-year prison sentence Tuesday, at the conclusion of a pre-sentencing investigation that began when he pleaded guilty to Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child and Indecency with a Child in October.

Court documents state the investigation began in December 2018 when an adult came forward with allegations that Kmiec was sexually abusing a child.

During a forensic interview, the documents claim the child described multiple acts of sexual abuse Kmiec forced him to perform at the age of 6.

The documents also state Kmiec admitted to some of these acts during his interview with police.