Abilene man sentenced to 50 years for killing woman with cleaver, burying remains under home

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for killing a woman with a cleaver then burying her remains under his home.

Timothy Dwelle, 60, received his 50-year prison sentence Thursday for the death of Patricia Ford, whose remains were found under Dwelle’s home in 2018, two years after she went missing.

Dwelle initially gave an open plea to Murder in June for the crime.

A recorded conversation with Dwelle containing a confession of murder was provided to detectives by Ford’s daughter.

It is unclear what exact date the murder took place, but court documents believe it to have occurred on or around September 8, 2016.

In the recording, Dwelle admitted to murdering Ford with a cleaver, according to the documents.

