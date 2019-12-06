Abilene man sentenced to 50 years for role in fatal 2018 robbery

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man has been sentenced to serve 50 years behind bars for his role in a fatal 2018 robbery.

Xavier Applin, 18, received his 50-year sentence Friday morning, nearly 3 months after he gave an open plea to Aggravated Robbery.

Chassidy Pimpton (left) and Jonathan Williams (right)

Applin and three other suspects, Chassidy Pimpton, Jonathan Williams, and an unnamed minor, were all initially charged with murder in connection to the death of Chance Bonni, 23, in August 2018.

Police say all four suspects went to an apartment complex on the 5100 block of Fairmont Street in Abilene to confront Bonni.

That’s when one of the suspects filed a shot gun through the front door of an apartment hitting Bonni in the chest.

Bonni died on his way to the hospital.

Pimpton and Williams are still waiting for their cases to go through court.

They are charged with murder, aggravated robbery, and robbery as well.

The juvenile’s case is not public record due to his age, so KTAB and KRBC do not have record on where it stands in the legal process.

BigCountryHomepage will provide updates as the additional suspects’ cases move through court.

