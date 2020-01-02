Abilene man sentenced to 75 years for sports bar murder

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man has been sentenced to serve 75 years behind bars for a murder at a sports bar in early 2019.

Eusabio Jose Perez, Jr., 21, received his 75-year sentence Thursday at the completion of a pre-sentencing investigation, which took place following his guilty plea to Murder in October.

Perez’s conviction is for the death of Adrian Jasso, 27.

Court documents state investigators arrived at MC Sports Bar on the 4000 block on N 1st Street in the early morning hours of January 20 and found Jasso suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

Investigators learned Perez had been involved in a large fight at the bar, was asked to leave, then went to his car, retrieved a handgun, and fired into the bar’s front glass door, hitting Jasso, who was just inside.

Perez fled the scene in a dark SUV and the documents state while the investigation was underway, Abilene police received a call regarding shots fired on the 900 block of N Bowie Street.

When officers arrived at that scene, they identified the home involved and saw a dark SUV parked out front.

Perez and three other suspects were then contacted in regards to the shots fired, and the documents state Perez came outside with his hands up, claimed he had a gun, and complied with the officer’s requests until they were able to take him into custody.

“While on scene, officers observed spent shell casings on the ground in the street that matched the same caliber as those seized at . . . MC Sports Bar,” the documents reveal.

Officers obtained a search warrant that allowed them to seize clothing, spent shell casings, a broken handgun grip, and the magazine for a firearm from the home on N Bowie Street.

