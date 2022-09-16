ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene suspect accused of shooting and killing a man during a robbery near Little Elm Condominiums in 2020 has been sentenced to serve 85 years in prison for the crime.

Javeeontae Markel I’kee Evans received his 85-year-sentence Friday for the murder of Jaden Hernandez, 19. He was initially found guilty in July.

Evans was seen smiling as Hernandez’s family read their impact statements, talking about how he was stolen away from them too soon.

Hernandez was shot and killed near Little Elm Condominiums on Ruidosa Avenue in January 2020. He was found lying dead in the parking lot of the apartment complex.

An arrest report states Evans told police he set up Hernandez to rob him at gunpoint, then shot him after demanding he hand over his bag.

Evans says he then took the bag, which contained Hernandez’s wallet and phone.