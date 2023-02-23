Robert Guevara has been arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault Against Public Servant.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man who was shot by police last month has been arrested.

Robert Guevara was taken into custody Wednesday for Aggravated Assault Against a Public Servant in connection to the shooting which happened 3500 block of N 9th Street January 22.

Prior to the shooting, officers were called to the area to investigate a broken car window, and when they were inspecting the car, they noticed illegal narcotics inside.

Soon after, Guevara approached the vehicle, and this is when the shooting occurred.

According to Police Chief Marcus Dudley, Guevara had a child with him, who he placed in the backseat, and when Guevara turned away, he was confronted by police.

Guevara did not comply with officers’ orders and began to draw a firearm from his waistband, according to Chief Dudley, who claims this is when the man was shot by officers. He did receive medical treatment and survived his injuries.

Family members and neighbors who claim to have witnessed the shooting offer a different sequence of events, saying Guevara was holding the child when he was shot and that he was unarmed.

The Texas Rangers are now investing this officer-involved shooting, and the officer who fired the shot has been placed on administrative leave, per department policy.

KTAB and KRBC have requested police body camera footage of the incident and are awaiting an opinion from the Texas Attorney General’s Office to see if it can be obtained.

Guevara now remains held in the Taylor County Jail on a $1 million bond.

No further information has been released.

