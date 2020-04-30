Abilene man tackled by police after crashing into family during chase, pulling gun on mom and three kids

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man was tackled by police after crashing into a mom and three kids during a chase then pulling a gun on the family.

The mom told KTAB and KRBC she was driving down N. 12th Street with her baby and two toddlers in the backseat when the unidentified, male driver ran a stop sign at Lillius Street while being pursued by police and crashed into her vehicle.

He then got out, according to the mom, pulled a gun on them, then began to flee on foot.

Officers had to tackle him to get him into custody.

His name and criminal charges are expected to be released soon.

No serious injuries occurred as a result of the crash.

BigCountryHomepage will update this article if additional information is released.

Latest Posts: