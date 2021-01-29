Abilene mother accused of leaving 4-year-old unattended for hours, child found wandering near pool

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene mother accused of leaving her 4-year-old unattended for hours has been arrested.

Ariel McBratney, 28, was arrested Thursday for Abandoning/Endangering a Child and is now being held in the Taylor County Jail without bond.

An arrest report reveals police were contacted after the child was found wandering around his apartment complex, screaming and looking for his mother just after 8:00 p.m.

After officers began investigating, McBratney arrived and said a babysitter was supposed to be watching the child. The report reveals she had a strong smell of alcohol on her breath.

However, she later admitted she had not arranged for anyone to watch the child for an extended period of time.

Police requested a high bond for McBratney following a 72-hour hold in jail because the child was found walking near an unattended pool and busy roadway, endangering his life.

Family members now have custody of the child and Child Protective Services is involved in this case.