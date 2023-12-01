ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A murder suspect accused of shooting at the victim’s sister in Abilene and also breaking into another woman’s home and violently assaulting her multiple times is now being held in jail for charges connected to these allegations, as well as a new kidnapping incident.

Juan Rodriguez was taken into custody Friday on two charges of Aggravated Kidnapping (Terrorize), Assault of a Pregnant Person, and warrants for Aggravated Assault and Burglary of a Habitation.

Police told KTAB and KRBC the kidnapping and assault of a pregnant person charges are related to an incident that took place at a home on the 800 block of Plum Street early Friday morning.

Investigators say the victim was Rodriguez’s ex-girlfriend, but since this case also involved an infant, they will not be releasing any additional information.

Court documents reveal Rodriguez’s Burglary of a Habitation charge is related to another incident at the home on the 800 block of Plum Street, where he allegedly kicked in the front door in August and assaulted the female occupant when the third-party he was looking for was not there.

He then returned to the home a second time and hit the victim in the mouth and jaw, also dragging her out to the car, where she was able to escape and run to a neighbor’s house, according to the documents.

Finally, in January he is accused of firing shots at the sister of murder victim Christopher Zarate, who was found dead on CR 310 in Jones County New Year’s Eve.

Additional court documents state that a few days after the murder, Zarate’s sister reported she was driving her deceased brother’s vehicle when she saw Rodriguez, and he fired several shots at her from a handgun.

A bullet hole was found in her vehicle and also the vehicle Rodriguez was driving, and the bullet hole in his vehicle was determined to have been fired from the inside, according to the documents.

The documents also state the Rodriguez is a suspect in Zarate’s murder, though he has not been charged with any crimes in connection to the investigation, which detectives confirm is still ongoing.

Rodriguez remains held in the Taylor County Jail on bonds totaling $350,000.