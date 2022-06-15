Orthodontist Victor Lee has been found not guilty of prescription fraud.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene orthodontist has been found not guilty of prescription fraud.

A jury found Victor Lee not guilty of Possession of a Controlled Substance by Fraud after a trial that began in Taylor County’s 42nd District Court Monday.

Lee was accused of filling prescriptions in multiple patients’ names then picking them up and taking them himself.

He was originally arrested for the allegations in 2018 then was released from jail the same day after posting a $15,00 bond.

Currently, Lee is still charged with some unrelated misdemeanors, but because they are not felony charges, BigCountryHomepage.com will no longer follow this case.