UPDATE: Cellphones in ‘suspicious package’ at Abilene Walmart, no threat found

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Four cell phones were in a ‘suspicious package’ at Abilene’s south side Walmart, and no threat was found.

Police told KTAB and KRBC a man drove up to the front of the store on Southwest Drive around 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, handed an employee a box, and told this employee to give it to his friend – the manager.

The man said the box had a cell phone for return in it, but the employee thought it weighed more than a phone should, so the package was placed in a cart and moved to the side of the store while police were notified.

Bomb squad members arrived and a robot was dispatched to determine if the package contained anything suspicious.

An x-ray showed there were phones inside, so the bomb squad used a water cannon to open the package and confirm.

A total of four older-generation iPhones were inside the box.

