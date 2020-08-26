UPDATE: Cellphones in ‘suspicious package’ at Abilene Walmart, no threat found

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Four cell phones were in a ‘suspicious package’ at Abilene’s south side Walmart, and no threat was found.
Police told KTAB and KRBC a man drove up to the front of the store on Southwest Drive around 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, handed an employee a box, and told this employee to give it to his friend – the manager.
The man said the box had a cell phone for return in it, but the employee thought it weighed more than a phone should, so the package was placed in a cart and moved to the side of the store while police were notified.
Bomb squad members arrived and a robot was dispatched to determine if the package contained anything suspicious.
An x-ray showed there were phones inside, so the bomb squad used a water cannon to open the package and confirm.
A total of four older-generation iPhones were inside the box.
BigCountryHomepage will update this article if additional information is released.
