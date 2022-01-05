Abilene PD looking for SUV owner connected to drive-by shooting involving small children

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC ) – Abilene police are looking for the owner of an SUV who may have information on a drive-by shooting that involved two small children.

Police believe the owner of the white SUV has information on the shooting, which took place on the 3900 block of N 10th Street December 30 at 10:00 a.m.

A social media post, which accompanied video of the white SUV, reads, “we need to identify the owner of this white SUV. They may have information regarding a drive-by shooting where two small children were nearly hit.”

Anyone with information on this crime, the SUV, or its possible owner is asked to contact Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325)676-8477.

All tips are guaranteed anonymous and good information could lead to a cash reward.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Big Country Immigration

More Big Country Immigration