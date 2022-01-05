Abilene PD looking for SUV owner connected to drive-by shooting involving small children

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC ) – Abilene police are looking for the owner of an SUV who may have information on a drive-by shooting that involved two small children.

Police believe the owner of the white SUV has information on the shooting, which took place on the 3900 block of N 10th Street December 30 at 10:00 a.m.

A social media post, which accompanied video of the white SUV, reads, “we need to identify the owner of this white SUV. They may have information regarding a drive-by shooting where two small children were nearly hit.”

Anyone with information on this crime, the SUV, or its possible owner is asked to contact Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325)676-8477.

All tips are guaranteed anonymous and good information could lead to a cash reward.