A man was shot and killed near an Abilene bar overnight.

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene Police Department Tactics Team has arrested a suspect in connection to an overnight shooting.

Julion Xavias Arredondo, 26, of Abilene was taken into custody at a home on the 1300 block of Roma Lane around 1:00 p.m. Saturday in connection to the death of David Height III.

Height was killed in a shooting across the street from a bar on the 2400 block of S 7th Street earlier that morning.

Circumstances surrounding Height’s death have not been made public at this time.

Anyone with information on this fatal shooting is asked to contact the Abilene Police Department at (325)673-8331 or Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325)676-8477.

KTAB and KRBC are awaiting confirmation from police before posting Arredondo’s mugshot, but they confirm he has been booked into the Taylor County Jail on a $250,000 for Murder.

