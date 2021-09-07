Abilene police are ‘betting someone knows’ this porch pirate

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police are looking for a person seen taking packages from a porch recently.

Surveillance video circulated by police shows the female suspect walk up to a home, take a package, then flee in a white SUV.

“We are betting someone knows this female,” a scroll on the video reads.

Anyone who has information on her possible whereabouts or identity is asked to contact Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325)676-8477.

All tips are guaranteed anonymous and good information could lead to a cash reward!

