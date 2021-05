ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police have arrested a man for a child sex crime.

Billy Joe Gober III was taken into custody for Sexual Performance of a Child Friday then was transported to the Taylor County jail.

The details of the allegations against Gober have not been released.

BigCountryHomepage is working to get Gober’s mugshot and bond information. Check back for any additional details.