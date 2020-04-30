Abilene police arrest two Big Country men involved with child pornography

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police have arrested two men involved with child pornography.

Jamie Neal, 44, was arrested at his home on the 100 block of Spruce in Baird during a search warrant execution Wednesday.

“Neal is suspected of downloading and uploading child pornography through the internet. Electronic evidence was seized at the home,” according to a press release.

He is being charged with Promotion of Child Pornography.

Thursday, John Nored, 36, was arrested at his home on the 600 block of East Elm Street in Breckenridge.

He is also accused of downloading and uploading child pornography, as well as producing child pornography.

During a search warrant execution, “numerous pieces of electronic evidence was seized at the home.,” the report states.

Nored is charged with Promotion of Child Pornography as well.

The Texas Department of Safety assisted with this investigation.

