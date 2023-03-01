ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police helped assist in a child sex crime sting operation in the San Angelo area that led to the arrest of 9 suspects.

The suspects, accused of seeking to engage in sexual contact with minors in the San Angelo Area, were all arrested during a two-day sting operation.

“These operations help bring to justice individuals who target our most vulnerable population through the internet and social media applications,” Abilene police explain.

Agencies assisting in this sting operation include the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Air Force, and other area law enforcement agencies.

No further information, including the identities of the suspects, has been released.