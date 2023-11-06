ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A foot chase between Abilene police and a suspect came to a halt Monday night when the suspect climbed onto the roof of a South Abilene building before being arrested.

Police began chasing the unknown suspect at around 7:00 p.m. Monday. A motive and identity of the suspect are unknown at this time.

The chase began around South 3rd Street, ending on Pioneer Drive at the old Borden Milk Products building.

After climbing onto the building at around 7:30 p.m., the Abilene Police Department (APD) used a drone as the Abilene Fire Department (AFD) assisted.

The unknown suspect was arrested shortly before 8:00 p.m. Monday night.

KTAB/KRBC will update this article as new information is made available.