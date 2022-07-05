ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police dispatch received less calls about fireworks this year than they did last year.

Between July 1 and July 4 in 2022, dispatch received 3,409 calls about fireworks, which is down from the 3,773 calls received from July 2 to July 5 in 2021.

However, these numbers do not include calls made to a specific firework hotline the Abilene Police Department established to take away from the volume of calls to dispatch.

Fireworks are never permitted for use inside Abilene city limits, and this year, Taylor County commissioners elected to ban certain aerial fireworks due to dry conditions.

Other area counties, such as Eastland, banned the sale of fireworks all together.

In the City of Abilene, violators caught shooting off fireworks could face a Class C citation as well as a $500 fine.

KTAB and KRBC have asked the Abilene Police Department how many citations were issued, how many fireworks were confiscated, and how many calls were made to their firework hotline. Police say it could take some time to gather these statistics.

