Abilene police hosting meeting to inform parents about online predators

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police are hosting a meeting to inform parents on how to protect their children from online predators.

Thursday, August 8 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., police will be joined by members of the Texas Department of Public Safety at the Southern Hills Church of Christ to address this alarming issue.

During the meeting, which is only open to attendees 18 and older, police will review various social media apps and the tactics predators use on them to victimize children.

Parents will also learn how to combat these predators the best they can.

Southern Hills Church of Christ, located at 3666 Buffalo Gap Road, can hold a capacity of around 1,000 people.

Anyone who can attend is highly encouraged to do so.

This meeting comes on the heels of a 2-day sex sting operation that netted arrests of 13 accused child predators in Abilene.





