Abilene police investigating bank robbery

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police are investigating a bank robbery at a local credit union.

The robbery happened at First Abilene Federal Credit Union on the 1118 block of Pine Street around 11:30 a.m.

A police report states, “a white male wearing a gator style face covering entered the bank, displayed a handgun, demanded money from the teller, and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.”

No further information has been released.

Anyone with knowledge of this robbery is asked to contact Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325)676-8477.

