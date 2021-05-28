Abilene police investigating series of overdoses, at least 5 dead

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police are urging people to dispose of pills that may be contributing to a series of overdoses in Abilene.

Five men, ages 21 to 30, have died from suspected overdoses after taking the pills in the last six weeks.

The pills weren’t identified in a press release from police, but it did say the substance was not prescribed by a physician or filled through a pharmacy.

“It is still unknown if these deaths are directly related to the consumption of the said controlled substance or due to other causes,” the press release explains.

Citizens who have access to this substance or anything similar is urged to dispose of it as soon as possible, using one of numerous safe drop off sites in Abilene, including anonymous kiosk locations at CVS and Walgreens.

Anyone with information on these overdoses is asked to contact the Abilene Police Department at (325)673-8331 or Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325)676-8477.