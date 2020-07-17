Abilene police looking for additional suspects responsible for graffiti downtown

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police need help identifying four additional suspects responsible for graffiti downtown.

The suspects were caught on camera at multiple locations, including The Local restaurant on Cypress Street.

Anyone who has information on the identities or whereabouts of these suspects is asked to contact Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325)676-8477.

All tips are guaranteed anonymous and good information could lead to cash rewards.

Last week, one group of graffiti artists was identified in connection to a series of racist acts in town.

