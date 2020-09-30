Abilene police looking to identify man connected to credit card theft case

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police need help identifying a man connected to a credit card theft.
Police released surveillance pictures of the man Thursday, saying “he is wanted in connection to a Credit Card Abuse case.”
Anyone with information on this suspect is asked to contact Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325)676-8477.
All tips are guaranteed anonymous and good information could lead to a cash reward!
