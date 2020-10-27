Abilene police need help finding missing man

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police need help finding a missing man.

Joshua Castillo, 24, was last seen in Abilene around 3:00 p.m. Monday.

Castillo is described as a Hispanic Male who is 5’7″ tall, weighs 130 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.

He could be driving a blue 2006 Chevrolet Silverado extended cab truck with graphics in the rear window which say “Climate Control” AC and Heating.

Anyone with information on Castillo’s possible whereabouts is asked to contact the Abilene Police Department at (325)673-8331.

