Abilene police need help identifying credit card theft suspect

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police need help identifying a suspect accused of credit card theft.

Surveillance pictures of the suspect and her blue vehicle were circulated on police social media sites Tuesday.

“She possibly used a debit/credit card, which was reportedly stolen in late February 2020,” the post reveals.

Anyone with information on this suspect’s identity or whereabouts is asked to contact Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325)676-8477.

All tips are guaranteed anonymous.

