These individuals are connected to a forgery investigation in Abilene, and police need help identifying them.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police need help identifying individuals connected to a forgery investigation.

Surveillance images of the individuals were circulated on social media Wednesday, along with a post that states, “they may have information on Forgery cases our Detectives are actively working.”

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325)676-8477.

All tips are guaranteed anonymous and good information could lead to a cash reward!