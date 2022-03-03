ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police need help identifying a man who could have information on several recent thefts at Lowe’s.

Police circulated pictures of the man and his truck on social media Thursday.









Anyone with information on this man’s possible whereabouts or identity is asked to contact Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325)676-8477.

All tips are guaranteed anonymous and good information could lead to a cash reward.

