ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police need help identifying a man who could be connected to a convenience store robbery.

The man was captured on surveillance video wearing a mask and hoodie. He’s wanted for questioning in a robbery at a convenience store on the 300 block of N Judge Ely Blvd May 19.

Anyone with information on this man’s possible whereabouts or identity is asked to call Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325)676-8477.

All tips are guaranteed anonymous and good information could lead to a cash reward.